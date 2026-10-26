Police ID dirt bike rider killed in Oxon Hill collision

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The Brief Authorities identified dirt bike rider James Youngerman, who died after an Oxon Hill collision. Police responded to Saint Barnabas Road, where Youngerman was found suffering from trauma. Investigators seek the cause of the collision and ask witnesses to call police.



Authorities have identified a 28-year-old dirt bike rider who died following a collision with a sedan in Oxon Hill earlier this month.

Prince George’s County police responded around 6:35 p.m. on Oct. 22 to the 6600 block of Saint Barnabas Road, where they located James Youngerman, of Suitland, suffering from trauma. Youngerman was transported to an area hospital, where he died several hours later. The driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash.

Crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision. Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage to call 301-731-4422 and reference case number 26-0056517.