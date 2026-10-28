The Brief Princeton Elementary closed after an illness outbreak sickened dozens of students and staff. Forty-eight students and 16 staff members reported flu- and gastroenteritis-like symptoms. The school closed for deep cleaning to allow the infectious period to pass.



An elementary school in Prince George’s County has closed for the remainder of the week after an illness outbreak sickened dozens of students and staff members with flu- and gastroenteritis-like symptoms, school officials announced.

RELATED: Gastrointestinal, respiratory illnesses prompt temporary closure of Prince George's County elementary school

To date, 48 students and 16 staff members at Princeton Elementary in Camp Springs have reported symptoms described by officials as influenza-like and gastroenteritis-like.

Prince George’s County Public Schools consulted with the local health department before deciding to close the facility. Officials said the shutdown allows crews to perform a comprehensive deep cleaning and sanitation of the school while providing time for the potentially infectious period to pass.

The health department has not yet identified the specific virus behind the outbreak. While flu activity remains generally low across Maryland and the United States, cases are rising. Maryland’s flu test positivity rate has more than doubled compared to this time last year, and Virginia is also reporting higher numbers of flu-related emergency room visits.

Health officials have raised concerns about a new mutation of the flu virus and urge residents to receive their vaccinations early. Families are advised to keep anyone displaying symptoms at home and follow preventive measures, including regular handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Prince George's County elementary school closes as illness sickens dozens; here's what to know