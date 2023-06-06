Man shot, killed at Shell gas station in Southeast

A deadly shooting at a gas station in Southeast Tuesday is now under investigation by police.

One man was killed, and the victim's family told FOX 5 they're devastated and concerned for their own safety.

The Shell gas station in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street SE is a crime scene. Police have only released a few details about the shooting.

Homicide detectives told FOX 5 someone fired several shots around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing the man at the Shell gas station.

Witnesses said the shooter was riding a scooter when the shots were fired. Police are investigating that.

Officers roped off the area near the gas station to gather evidence, process the scene and collect shell casings. Detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the murder.

Police won't confirm if this was a drive-by shooting, but they are searching for a black, two-door Honda with tinted windows.

