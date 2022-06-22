Man shot, killed at bus stop in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed on a bus stop in Southeast D.C.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Naylor Road.
Police say the victim ran to a nearby gas station in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue where he collapsed. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is continuing.