'Someone knows this gunman:' Fairfax County police release video of suspect in 73-year-old's shooting

Fairfax County police released surveillance video and images showing a gunman who they believe shot a 73-year-old Falls Church man at an ATM early Wednesday morning.

"We will leave no stone unturned to capture this coward who shot a senior citizen at an ATM machine this morning," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

The suspect is masked, but they believe the would-be robber’s distinctive sneakers and backpack could help the public recognize him.

"Someone knows this gunman," Davis said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot around 5:20 a.m. near a Wells Fargo bank in the 2900 block of Annandale Road. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Initially, the man had reportedly suffered "life-threatening injuries" before undergoing emergency surgery.

If you recognize the gunman, police want you to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police say they will provide a "more in-depth" update Wednesday afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE