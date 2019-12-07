Man shot in Chillum, one suspect apprehended

article

Prince George's County Police confirm that at approximately 7:15pm on Saturday night, one adult male was shot in the upper body, and transported to a local hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.



Two suspects fled the scene, one was quickly apprehended, while one suspect remains on the loose.

Police are gathering information on the suspect from various sources.



The shooting occurred in the 400 blk of Chillum Rd, in Chillum MD.