Man shot during attempted armed robbery in broad daylight, DC police say

DC police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Northwest.

Police responded to the 1800 block of U Street, NW at 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 17 where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers immediately began to treat him and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to take him to the hospital.

The victim said he was walking with friends on 14th St. NW when three Black men wearing all-black ski masks approached him from behind. He says the suspects grabbed him by the neck, pointed a gun at his stomach and demanded that he hand over his silver chain.

The suspect then moved in front of the victim and that’s when the victim tried to push the gun away. A shot was fired and the victim was hit in the ankle. He ran towards 1351 U St. NW where he was able to get help.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time and did not have specific descriptions. They say the lookout is for three black males, wearing all black, each armed with handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.