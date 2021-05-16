Man shot dead in car, crashes in Prince George's County

article

Police found a man shot dead in a car after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Prince George's County.

Officers say they responded to the crash scene around 10:15 p.m. at Silver Hill Road and Porter Avenue in Suitland.

There they found the victim suffering from upper-body gunshot wounds in his SUV. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.