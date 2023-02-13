Man shot and killed near Hobby Lobby in Capitol Heights

article

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Hobby Lobby in the Richie Station Marketplace, according to police.

Prince George's Fire Department confirmed a call came in at 4:53 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the 18000 block of Ritchie Station Court. When first responders arrived at the scene, they located a man in the parking lot area suffering from gunshot wounds. After assessing him, authorities pronounced the victim dead.

Detectives are currently trying to piece together what happened and why.

A large police presence could be seen in the area. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.