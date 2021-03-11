Man shot and killed in Reston, police say

article

A man is dead after being shot in Reston Thursday evening.

Fairfax County Police say officers were called to the 2200 block of Winterthur Court at around 5:28 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the entryway to a building.

He was later pronounced dead.

A second person reported minor injuries to detectives and now an investigation is underway into how they were injured.

Advertisement

Police say preliminarily a suspect fled in a dark-colored car.

FCPD Sgt. Bull provided an update during a press conference Thursday night: