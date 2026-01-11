Man seriously injured after car hits retaining wall in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Northeast D.C. after a car struck a retaining wall, trapping one of the two people in the car, according to DC Fire and EMS.
What we know:
DC Fire and EMS said the crash occurred at the intersection of 34th Street and Benning Road Northeast.
Officials said the vehicle struck a retaining wall, leaving one adult man trapped inside. He was extricated by a rescue squad and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
A second adult man involved in the crash was treated at the scene for non-serious injuries and refused transport, officials said.
Investigation
Authorities have not released details about what led to the crash. No additional information was immediately available.
The Source: This article is based on information released by DC Fire and EMS.