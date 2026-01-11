Man seriously injured after car hits retaining wall in Northeast DC

article

The Brief A single-vehicle crash sent a car into a retaining wall in Northeast D.C. One man was trapped and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another man was treated at the scene and declined transport.



Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Northeast D.C. after a car struck a retaining wall, trapping one of the two people in the car, according to DC Fire and EMS.

What we know:

DC Fire and EMS said the crash occurred at the intersection of 34th Street and Benning Road Northeast.

Officials said the vehicle struck a retaining wall, leaving one adult man trapped inside. He was extricated by a rescue squad and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A second adult man involved in the crash was treated at the scene for non-serious injuries and refused transport, officials said.

Investigation

Authorities have not released details about what led to the crash. No additional information was immediately available.