Collision involving 3 tractor-trailers causes delays during wet Wednesday commute

A collision involving three tractor‑trailers on the outer loop of Interstate 495 early Wednesday is causing significant delays across the Washington, D.C. region and is expected to stretch well into a wet and slippery morning commute.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. between Old Georgetown Road and River Road in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the collision occurred near the big curve along the Interstate 270 overpass.

No injuries have been reported, but several lanes of I‑495 are closed, with only one lane open in some areas.

Rain and showers are expected to last through much of the day, contributing to hazardous driving conditions. Delays stemming from this crash are expected to continue through the morning commute.