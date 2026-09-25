16-year-old arrested for shooting teen on Prince George's Community College campus

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The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested for shooting a 15-year-old on the campus of Prince George's Community College. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder. Police said the two teens were involved in a dispute earlier in the day, leading to the shooting.



A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday, a day after he allegedly shot and injured another teen on the campus of Prince George's Community College, according to police.

What we know:

The Upper Marlboro teen is being charged as an adult.

The 15-year-old injured in the shooting has been released from the hospital, police said. He walked into a medical center on Wednesday around noon with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, prompting an investigation.

According to police, the two teens were involved in a dispute earlier in the day which led to the shooting.

READ MORE | Teen shot on Prince George’s Community College campus

Officers responded to Prince George's Community College after confirming the teen was shot on campus. The campus was placed on a brief lockdown as officers searched the area.

Nearby Largo High School was also placed on lockdown during the investigation.

On Friday, the 16-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder and related offenses. He will be taken to the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call detectives at 301-772-8960.