A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Winding Brook Court in Lake Arbor. Firefighters say the man was trapped when they arrived and pulled him from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Man rescued, critically injured in Prince George’s County house fire (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)