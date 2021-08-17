Man reportedly fires at police from Gaithersburg balcony, authorities say

Authorities in Gaithersburg say a man is in custody after firing shots at them from an apartment balcony early Tuesday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officers say they responded to a call for shots fired in the 500 block of South Frederick Avenue. When they arrived the man reportedly began firing from his balcony at officers below.

Police say they were able to take the man into custody. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.