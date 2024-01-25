Montgomery County police say a man was pistol-whipped in Bethesda after armed robbers stole the necklace he was wearing from off his neck.

The attack happened on Saturday, January 6 around 2:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Cordell Avenue.

Man pistol-whipped in Bethesda after necklace stolen by armed robbers, police say

Detectives say as the man was walking toward a parking garage in the area, the two robbers approached him, and one of them grabbed the necklace off his neck.

Police say as the suspect ran away, he dropped his mobile phone. When the victim tried to pick up the phone, the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and struck the man in the face.

Both suspects fled the area in a silver-colored vehicle.

Police released surveillance video they say shows the suspects and their vehicle. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-8477 or online.