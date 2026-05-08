Man needs staples in head after attack on Metro train on Cinco de Mayo

The Brief A man needed staples in his head after he was violently attacked on a Metro Red Line train on Cinco de Mayo. Jeffrey Vargas said he fell asleep while riding from Dupont toward Shady Grove, and a stranger suddenly started hitting him. Vargas said the attack happened so fast he didn't get a good look at the suspect, and said police told him the train was older and didn't have cameras.



Metro Transit Police are investigating after a man was violently attacked on a Red Line train on Cinco de Mayo. His injuries were so bad, he needed multiple staples in his head.

Metro Red Line attack

What we know:

Jeffrey Vargas spoke exclusively with FOX 5's Sydney Pershing about what happened Tuesday night. He said he was riding from Dupont toward Shady Grove, and fell asleep on the train. Around midnight, Vargas said a stranger suddenly attacked him, punching his head and face.

The attacker ran off. Vargas went to the hospital, and needed staples in his head for three large lacerations. Video he took from that night showed him with blood on his face, head, hands and shirt.

What they're saying:

"The guy could have had a knife, a weapon, he could have done anything to me," Vargas said.

Vargas said that he felt safe on the train and fell asleep, but said, "I guess you can't really let your guard down on the Metro at any time."

What we don't know:

The attack happened so quickly, that Vargas said he didn't get a good look at his attacker before he ran off. He also doesn't know why he was attacked.

Vargas said police told him the train he was riding was an older model, and didn't have security cameras. But, investigators told FOX 5 that the incident is under investigation.