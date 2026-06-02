Man on moped attacked woman, stole gold necklaces in DC robbery, police say

The Brief A man on a moped attacked a woman and snatched gold necklaces from her neck, police say. The suspect grabbed her by the neck and choked her before fleeing eastbound on Columbia Road. One necklace was 22‑carat gold worth $2,000 and the other was worth $200.



DC police say a man on a moped attacked a woman and snatched gold necklaces from her neck Monday in northwest Washington.

What we know:

The robbery happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Columbia Road in Columbia Heights. Police say the woman told officers she was walking eastbound toward her home when the suspect pulled up on the bike and approached her from behind.

The man grabbed her by the neck and choked her, making it hard for her to breathe, police said. The suspect then snatched two gold necklaces from around her neck. One was described as 22‑carat gold worth $2,000 and the other worth $200.

The suspect fled eastbound on Columbia Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.