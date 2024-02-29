Man linked to 7 armed robberies at Prince George’s County convenience stores: police

Authorities have released an image of a man they say is linked to seven armed robberies at convenience stores across Prince George’s County.

The robberies all happened in the Capitol Heights, District Heights and Suitland areas and began on February 21. The most recent was reported on February 29 at a store in the 6200 block of Suitland Road. In each case, the suspect has been armed with a handgun. No injuries have been reported.

Man linked to 7 armed robberies at Prince George’s County convenience stores (Prince George’s County Police)

The image released by police shows a man with a gray beard in a black jacket with a red and gray hood.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2830.