Man in ‘Lilo and Stitch’ hat still exposing himself to joggers on Sligo Creek Trail

Six female joggers have now reported being approached by a man who exposed himself or was actively masturbating along the Sligo Creek Trail.

According to Maryland-National Capital Park Police, the incidents began Sunday, July 14, and have continued through Saturday, Aug. 17.

The suspect targeted female joggers who were running alone on the trail between Carroll and Garland Avenue in Takoma Park during the early morning hours from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. and between 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Each time, police said the joggers were able to scare off the suspect and escape without further harm.

In response to the incidents, Park Police have increased patrols in the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 20 and 30 years old.

He was reported wearing a t-shirt or possibly shirtless with shorts.

In three of the incidents, the suspect was described as wearing a blue bucket hat featuring "Lilo and Stitch" graphics.

Authorities are urging the public to be cautious when using the trail.

"When possible, jog with a friend or group, carry your cell phone to call 911 if needed, carry a whistle or noise maker, and always be alert to your surroundings," the Park Police advised.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Park Police.