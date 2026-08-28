Major delays after crash on I-295
WASHINGTON - Major delays were reported Friday morning after a crash on I‑295 in D.C.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on northbound I‑295 before Firth Sterling Avenue. All lanes prior to Exit 4 were shut down until further notice as crews responded.
Authorities say a juvenile was flown by medevac from the scene with serious injuries, and crash investigators were on site.
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Major delays after crash on I-295
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program.