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Major delays after crash on I-295

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated August 28, 2026 11:47 AM EDT Published August 28, 2026 9:23 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Major delays reported after a crash on northbound I‑295 before Firth Sterling Avenue.
    • All lanes shut down prior to Exit 4 as crews responded.
    • Juvenile medevaced from the scene with serious injuries.

WASHINGTON - Major delays were reported Friday morning after a crash on I‑295 in D.C.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on northbound I‑295 before Firth Sterling Avenue. All lanes prior to Exit 4 were shut down until further notice as crews responded.

Authorities say a juvenile was flown by medevac from the scene with serious injuries, and crash investigators were on site.

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Major delays after crash on I-295

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program.

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