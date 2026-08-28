The Brief Major delays reported after a crash on northbound I‑295 before Firth Sterling Avenue. All lanes shut down prior to Exit 4 as crews responded. Juvenile medevaced from the scene with serious injuries.



Major delays were reported Friday morning after a crash on I‑295 in D.C.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on northbound I‑295 before Firth Sterling Avenue. All lanes prior to Exit 4 were shut down until further notice as crews responded.

Authorities say a juvenile was flown by medevac from the scene with serious injuries, and crash investigators were on site.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Major delays after crash on I-295