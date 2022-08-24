Man killed, woman hurt in double shooting in Northwest DC

Authorities say a man is dead, and a woman has been hospitalized after a deadly double shooting overnight in Northwest D.C.

The shooting happened just after 2:05 a.m. in the 200 block of Florida Avenue.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s condition remains unknown.

Florida Avenue was closed between 2nd and 3rd Streets for the police investigation.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.