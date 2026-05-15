Man killed outside North Bethesda hotel identified

The Brief Montgomery County police identified the man killed in a North Bethesda hotel parking lot shooting as 41-year-old Quentin Tyrone Davis. Investigators say Davis was confronted and shot while walking through the Bethesda North Marriott parking lot, and the suspect fled on foot. Police are continuing to search for the gunman and are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information.



A man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a North Bethesda hotel has now been identified, as police continue searching for the gunman.

What we know:

Montgomery County police identified the victim as 41-year-old Quentin Tyrone Davis, who had no known address.

Police say Davis was a guest at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center.

The shooting happened around 11:37 a.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Marinelli Road.

When officers arrived, they found Davis in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers attempted lifesaving measures until Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel arrived, but Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Timeline:

Investigators say Davis was walking alone through the parking lot toward the hotel when he was confronted by an unknown suspect.

Shortly after the confrontation, the suspect shot Davis and fled the area on foot.

Following the shooting, officers, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police, canvassed the area and nearby Metro trains searching for the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any suspect description or identified a possible motive.

Investigators previously said surveillance footage from the nearby North Bethesda Metro station showed no one boarding Metro trains after the shooting.

What's next:

The homicide investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue reviewing evidence and searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County. Tips may remain anonymous and could qualify for a reward of up to $10,000.