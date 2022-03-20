Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Capitol Heights

A man is dead after being shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, early Sunday morning, according to police.

Prince George’s County Police say officers arrived at the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive around 3 a.m. to find a man who had been shot

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They have not released any details about possible suspects or a motive.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.