Man killed in Southeast DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting Friday evening in Southeast D.C.

Police say they responded to the scene around 4:58 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave. SE.

That's where officers found the victim, 26-year-old Anthony Depetris of Southeast D.C., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Depetris later died at a local hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Advertisement

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099.