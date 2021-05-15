Man killed in shooting outside Prince George's County nightclub

article

A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday outside a nightclub in Prince George's County.

Police say they arrived to the scene around 3:11 a.m. outside the Mexico Lindo MXL Night Club on Annapolis Road in Bladensburg.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he died after life-saving efforts at the scene.

Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County police at (301) 516-2512.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.