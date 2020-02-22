Man killed in Prince George's County double shooting

article

A man is dead after a double shooting early Saturday in Prince George's County.

Police say it happened around 1:05 a.m. in the 7400 block of Old Alexander Ferry Road in Clinton.

Poice say that's where they found two men wounded from the shooting. One of the victims was dead at the scene and the other went to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS