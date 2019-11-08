Man killed in hit-and-run in Prince George's County, police say

article

A man was struck and killed by a car that fled the scene in Prince George's County Friday night.

According to police, a car was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Whitfield Chapel Road at around 9:25 p.m. when it struck a man walking on the side of the road.

Police say the car did not remain at the scene following the collision.

Investigators are now working to establish the circumstances that lead up to the hit-and-run.

If you have information in the case, contact the police at 1-866-411-TIPS.