Man killed in hit-and-run crash with Ride-On bus in Silver Spring

Police in Silver Spring say a man is dead after getting hit by a Ride-On bus operated by Montgomery County Transit.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Colesville Road. Police say the bus driver left the scene and it's not clear if any charges will be filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

FOX 5 reached out to Montgomery County Transit for a comment. We have not yet heard back.