Man killed in Easter morning hit-and-run in Prince George’s County
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a man early Easter morning in Prince George's County.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. along Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road.
Traffic was diverted for several hours. U.S. Park Police have not yet released a description of the striking vehicle.
The investigation is continuing at this time.