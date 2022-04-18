Man killed in Easter morning hit-and-run in Prince George’s County

Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a man early Easter morning in Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crash happened around 3 a.m. along Suitland Parkway in the area of Naylor Road.

Traffic was diverted for several hours. U.S. Park Police have not yet released a description of the striking vehicle.

Advertisement

The investigation is continuing at this time.