Man killed in DC triple shooting identified; $25K reward offered in case

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated February 23, 2023 10:13AM
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in a triple shooting in northeast D.C.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. near Montana Avenue and Saratoga Avenue.

Police say 21-year-old Jayvon Jones was found with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Jones was unconscious and not breathing when he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other two victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police are offering a $25,000 reward in the case.

No motives or suspects have been identified at this time.

