Man killed after struck by 3 vehicles in I-95 hit-and-run in Prince George’s County

A man is dead after police say he was struck by three vehicles in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 95 in Prince George's County over the weekend.

Authorities say shortly after 9:50 a.m. Sunday 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector in the Laurel area when the woman, for unknown reasons, walked into the roadway.

Police say Burke followed her and tried to pull her from the highway but was struck by a gray Nissan Altima. While he was on the ground, a tractor-trailer also struck him. Neither of those vehicles stopped.

A third vehicle, a Honda CRV, then struck Burk. The driver of that vehicle pulled over to the shoulder and called 911.

Burke died at the scene. The investigation is still continuing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.