Man killed after shooting in Southern Avenue Metro Station parking lot

A man was shot and killed outside of the Southern Avenue Metro Station on Sunday, according to police.

Metro Transit Police Department officials said officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting in the station's parking lot, located at the border of Southeast D.C. and Prince George's County.

Police said responding officers found an adult man who had been shot.

CPR was performed on the victim, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released a lookout in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Metro Transit Police officials said Green Line trains were bypassing the station as the investigation continued. The station has since reopened.

