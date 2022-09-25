Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County

A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the Suitland area of Prince George's County, according to police.

Prince George's County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The scene was located nearby the U.S. Census Bureau headquarters.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released information about any possible suspects or a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.