Family speaks out after 17-year-old arrested in fatal DC shooting of teen girl

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The Brief The family of a teen is speaking out after she was shot and killed in D.C. A teen was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. Police initially believed the incident was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.



The family of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed last year is speaking out after D.C. police arrested a suspect in her murder.

What we know:

The arrest comes months after officers initially claimed the victim shot herself.

Zytina Mason-Brown was an eighth grader who dreamed of becoming a beautician and real estate agent.

Zytina Mason-Brown Killed in DC

She was killed on May 21, 2025, inside an apartment at the Benning Courts Pentacle complex, located in the 1700 block of Benning Road Northeast, across from Hechinger Mall.

The incident was originally characterized by police as an accidental self-inflicted shooting while Mason-Brown was recording a social media video.

Her family refused to believe that original police account. In August 2025, the Medical Examiner officially ruled Mason-Brown's death a homicide.

READ MORE | 15-year-old DC girl's shooting death, thought to be accidental, now ruled a homicide

Now, police have taken a 17-year-old male suspect into custody for her murder.

Authorities allege the suspect was inside the apartment at the time Mason-Brown was shot.

Family speaks out

Speaking exclusively to FOX 5 DC, Mason-Brown's grandmother, Michelle Brown, and her aunt, Dawna Cooke, expressed relief over the arrest after waiting over a year for justice.

Details regarding the 17-year-old suspect's identity and upcoming court appearances remain unavailable to the public due to juvenile privacy laws.