Man kidnapped while suspects stole cash, drugs from MGM National Harbor hotel room, officials say

A group of men from the D.C. area face life in prison after allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint they met at a Maryland casino then stealing his money and drugs while holding him hostage in the District.

The incident happened on February 3 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino at National Harbor, officials with the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office say. Darius Lawrence Young, 28, Christopher Allen Young, 26, Anthony Erik Hebron, 28, Tray David Sherman, 26, and Lamar Jamal Perkins, 27, have all been charged with conspiring to commit a kidnapping.

According to officials, Sherman and Hebron reportedly met the victim at the casino and drove him into the District to buy drugs. Darius and Christopher Young joined the group and allegedly held the victim hostage somewhere in the 600 block of 46th Place while Perkins served as a lookout.

Court documents say the men allegedly stole the victim's hotel key, watch, wallet, identification, phone, and then took the cocaine he had bought earlier. The victim was beaten and threatened into giving up the code to his hotel room safe, the documents also say.

Hebron and Sherman then returned to the casino where they allegedly took approximately $6,000 in cash, between $1,500 and $2,500 in poker chips, marijuana, an Xbox, a backpack, and a suitcase from the victim's hotel room.

Officials say when law enforcement found the victim in the 500 block of 46th Place he was bloodied, had cuts on his face and had a broken and swollen nose.

The victim told authorities that during the kidnapping the men struck him with a gun and placed the weapon in his mouth while they threatened to kill members of his family if law enforcement was contacted.

Authorities say Christopher Young and Tray Sherman were arrested on March 31. Darius Young was already in custody and Hebron and Perkins remain on the loose.

If convicted, the men each face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Christopher Young and Sherman will be detained pending their detention hearings scheduled for April 2. Darius Young is being detained on a related charge and will have his initial appearance at a future date.