Man injured after 2 scooters collide in Southeast DC

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A man was injured after two scooters crashed into each other in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of 8th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast around 6:47 p.m. for the reported collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the two scooters collided at the intersection. Both scooter riders are being evaluated by first responders, police said.

Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast is closed from 7th Street to 8th Street as the investigation continues.