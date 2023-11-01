Police in Prince George's County are searching for a man who dressed as a preacher during Halloween weekend, and allegedly shot at someone near an apartment building where University of Maryland students reside.

Investigators said the suspect was seen by the College Park Towers on Hartwick Road firing a .223 caliber rifle in the direction of an unknown person. Before police arrived, he ran off toward Baltimore Avenue.

Related article

By releasing surveillance photos of the alleged shooter, detectives hope the public will come forward and contact them.

Check out photos of the preacher below:

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.