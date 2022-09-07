Man in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires in northwest DC

Authorities say a man is in custody after firing shots, exposing himself and climbing wires and rooftops in a northwest D.C. neighborhood Wednesday in a standoff that lasted into the early morning hours.

Police say the man was experiencing a mental health crisis when he climbed across power lines from one side of the street to the other. He sat along tree branches and when police weren't able to get him down, they inflated what appeared to be a giant moon bounce. on the street below.

FOX 5 spoke to a woman who said the man broke into her home on Jefferson Street.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was at work when she got a call from her neighbor.

"He randomly picked my house to enter," she said. "He broke in my door, and he came in. [He] came upstairs, broke the window, and accessed my porch. He’s been jumping on my next-door neighbors' [porches] on both sides, back and forth, just creating havoc."

A barricade was declared as authorities closed off several streets in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

A large police presence gathered near Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street as officers attempted to apprehend the man.

By 5 p.m., authorities notified the public that they had recovered a firearm from the scene and that there was no longer an active threat. The man, who was in various states of undress, later put on his clothes.

D.C. police asked evening commuters to avoid the area. Metro officials were forced to reroute bus services along Georgia Avenue.

Officials say the situation ended peacefully around 1 a.m. when officers were able to take the man into custody. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.