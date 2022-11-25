Man in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in DC
WASHINGTON - One man was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast.
D.C. police said the collision occurred in the 900 block of K Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the man pinned between two vehicles.
The victim was transported to a trauma center where they remain in critical condition.
