Man in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - One man was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast.

D.C. police said the collision occurred in the 900 block of K Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the man pinned between two vehicles. 

The victim was transported to a trauma center where they remain in critical condition. 

