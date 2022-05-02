Man impersonating FBI agent arrested after high-speed pursuit in Stafford
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - An FBI imposter is in jail without bond after a pursuit through Stafford Sunday evening, according to police.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Deputies responded to Stafford Market Place on Sunday around 7:42 p.m. for a disturbance with a weapon. The investigation revealed a crew was preparing to do work in the parking lot and approached a black Honda SUV to ask the driver to move the vehicle.
As the crew member approached the Honda, the driver flashed a badge and pointed a gun at him. This prompted a 911 call and law enforcement response. As deputies approached the Honda in the parking lot, the driver accelerated away, initiating a pursuit.
READ MORE: FBI arrests two men accused of impersonating federal law enforcement officers in DC
Officials pursued the suspect onto Garrisonville Road to U.S. 1 and finally onto northbound I-95. The deputies attempted to use a rolling roadblock but were unsuccessful. Speeds reached a high of 88 mph as the suspect flashed an FBI badge from the window at deputies.
As the pursuit reached the 153 mile-marker in Prince William County, a sergeant was able to end the chase. The suspect surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.
The suspect was identified as Nicholas Rudolph, 49, of no fixed address. A BB gun was recovered from his pocket and assorted fake FBI credentials were seized from the vehicle.
PHOTO: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Rudolph was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction, reckless driving and eluding. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Advertisement
The FBI was notified of the incident and suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.