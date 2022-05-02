Man impersonating FBI agent arrested after high-speed pursuit in Stafford

article

An FBI imposter is in jail without bond after a pursuit through Stafford Sunday evening, according to police.

Deputies responded to Stafford Market Place on Sunday around 7:42 p.m. for a disturbance with a weapon. The investigation revealed a crew was preparing to do work in the parking lot and approached a black Honda SUV to ask the driver to move the vehicle.

As the crew member approached the Honda, the driver flashed a badge and pointed a gun at him. This prompted a 911 call and law enforcement response. As deputies approached the Honda in the parking lot, the driver accelerated away, initiating a pursuit.

Officials pursued the suspect onto Garrisonville Road to U.S. 1 and finally onto northbound I-95. The deputies attempted to use a rolling roadblock but were unsuccessful. Speeds reached a high of 88 mph as the suspect flashed an FBI badge from the window at deputies.

As the pursuit reached the 153 mile-marker in Prince William County, a sergeant was able to end the chase. The suspect surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Rudolph, 49, of no fixed address. A BB gun was recovered from his pocket and assorted fake FBI credentials were seized from the vehicle.

Rudolph was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction, reckless driving and eluding. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The FBI was notified of the incident and suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.