Man hospitalized after struck by vehicle in Montgomery County

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday in Montgomery County.

The Brief A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near N. Frederick Avenue and Christopher Avenue in Gaithersburg. The striking vehicle remained on scene as southbound lanes were closed for the investigation.



The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of N. Frederick Avenue (355) and Christopher Avenue in the Gaithersburg area.

Investigators say the striking vehicle remained on scene. Southbound lanes of N. Frederick Avenue were closed between Watkins Mill Road and Christopher Avenue during the investigation.