Man hospitalized after struck by vehicle in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday in Montgomery County.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of N. Frederick Avenue (355) and Christopher Avenue in the Gaithersburg area.
Investigators say the striking vehicle remained on scene. Southbound lanes of N. Frederick Avenue were closed between Watkins Mill Road and Christopher Avenue during the investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.