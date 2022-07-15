Man hospitalized after being shot several times in Rockville Town Square
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A man was hospitalized Friday morning after a fight that led to a shooting in Rockville Town Square, according to police.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Rockville City Police say officers were dispatched to the scene in the 100 block of Gibbs Street around 1:45 a.m. Friday.
Police say the initial call said the incident was a fight in progress, but while officers were responding the call changed to a shooting.
Once at the scene, officer found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting. They say the shooting stemmed from a physical fight between the two.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.