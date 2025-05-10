Man hit, killed by ambulance in Virginia identified

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by an ambulance in Loudoun County, Virginia late Friday night. The pedestrian has been identified. Officials continue to investigate the fatal collision.



The pedestrian that was hit by an ambulance and killed in Loudoun County has been identified.

What we know:

The pedestrian, identified as Michael James Singer, 39, of Ashburn, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the victim was struck on Leesburg Pike (Route 7 Eastbound) at Loudoun County Parkway on Friday, May 9, around 9:45 p.m.

All lanes were shut down as police and additional paramedics responded to the area.



This remains an active investigation by the LCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit.