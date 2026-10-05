Man grazed by bullet during shooting in DC’s NoMa neighborhood; 3 suspects wanted

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC NoMa Shooting

The Brief A man was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in D.C.'s NoMa neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of 1st Street and Pierce Street, Northeast. Police are searching for three juvenile suspects in connection with the shooting.



Three suspects are wanted in connection with a shooting in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood on Monday evening, police said.

A man was grazed by a bullet during the shooting reported at the intersection of 1st Street, Northeast and Pierce Street, Northeast around 5:25 p.m., according to police.

Officers arrived and found the injured man on the scene.

Police are looking for three juvenile Black males dressed in all black who were last seen running on Pierce Street toward North Capitol Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.