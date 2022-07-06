Man found with gunshot wounds near fiery crash in Germantown: police

Authorities say a man with gunshot wounds was found near the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday night in Germantown.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night near Apperson Way and Apperson Place.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Officers say they responded to a report of a crash and found a vehicle had struck several parked cars at the scene. The striking vehicle caught fire and the flames spread to the parked cars, police say.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The man was found nearby with critical injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation into the crash and shooting is still continuing at this time.