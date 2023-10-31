Man found shot to death following car crash in Anne Arundel County, police say

A homicide investigation is underway in Anne Arundel County after a man was found dead inside a crashed car after being shot, police say.

At 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the intersection of Kimwood Road and Driftwood Court in Arnold, Maryland for a report of a car crash. At the scene, they found an adult male in the driver’s seat of a black Porsche Cayenne SUV that had hit a tree just off the roadway.

Police also found an unoccupied GMC SUV parked on the side of the road that appeared to have been hit head-on by the Porsche before the Porsche went off the road and hit the tree.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the Porsche had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. First responders attempted to revive the victim, 38-year-old Forrest Allen Ryan, of Chester, Maryland, with life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and the victim’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Detectives believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information to call police at 410-222-4731 or submit an anonymous tip at 410-222-4700.