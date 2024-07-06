Expand / Collapse search

Man found suffering from gunshot wounds in Maryland parking lot

By
Published  July 6, 2024 1:46pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man was found in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds in Prince George's County.

Police responded to the 800 block of Southern Avenue around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Related

Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in triple-fatal vehicle collision in Prince George's County
article

Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in triple-fatal vehicle collision in Prince George's County

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, died in a triple-fatal crash in Prince George's County.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

No word on potential suspects at this time. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 