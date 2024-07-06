Man found suffering from gunshot wounds in Maryland parking lot
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A man was found in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds in Prince George's County.
Police responded to the 800 block of Southern Avenue around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
No word on potential suspects at this time.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.