Man found shot to death inside Southwest DC residence

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a Southwest, D.C. residence.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street around 2:50 a.m. on Friday.

One there, the officers went inside a residence, and there, they found a man was had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner.

Investigators identified the man as Sherif Akande, 44, of Southwest, D.C.

They have not released details on any suspects or a motive in the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 202-727-9099 or send a text to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.