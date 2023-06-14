Man found shot to death inside car in Bladensburg

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Prince George's County.

Bladensburg Police officers say they were patrolling in the area of the 4500 block of Alternate Route 1 when they observed a suspicious vehicle around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers approached the vehicle, and found a man inside suffering from trauma to his body.

The man was pronounced on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411- TIPS (8477).